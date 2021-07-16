General

CPN UML Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has asserted that the verdict of the Supreme Court has dismantled party structure.

Addressing the UML parliamentary party's meeting at Parliament Building, New Baneshwor, on Friday, Oli viewed that the apex court's order that the parties cannot impose whip on the members of parliament was wrong.

He blamed the highest court in the country that it issued mandamus by accrediting the forged paper and by ordering formation of a government under the party with less votes in the parliament than that of UML. The former PM assured that he would lead the government yet again through people's mandate.

Oli shared that his party would be in the role of opposition and play a constructive role of opposition to the incumbent government.

According to CPN UML chief whip Bishal Bhattarai, the leaders attending the meeting, had demanded compensation and free treatment to the survivors of monsoon-induced disasters.

The lawmakers also urged for vaccination coverage against COVID-19 for all the citizens. During the meeting, party Chairperson Oli had briefed the parliamentarians about the undertakings and accomplishments of his erstwhile government.

Chief whip Bhattarai shared that the meeting had seriously taken into consideration the absence of the disgruntled parliamentarians in the party meetings. The party univocally pressed for implementation of the 10-point recommendations furnished by the taskforce formed in a bid to iron out interparty disputes.

Bhattarai said that the next parliamentary party will rope in those disgruntled members.

Source: National News Agency Nepal