Key Issues

A school building constructed at Devchuli-7 in Nawalpur with assistance of government of India has been inaugurated on Monday.

The 34-roomed building built with the financial assistance worth Rs 25.83 million under the Nepal-Bharat Maitri, Development Cooperation was inaugurated amid a virtual programme by Gandaki State Assembly member Roshan Bahadur Gaha and local representatives as well as the Counsellor in the Indian Embassy in Nepal Dr K.M. Praphullachandra Sharma.

The inaugural was also virtually witnessed by the representatives of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, District Coordination Committee, School Management Committee, students and staffers of the School.

The school building belonging to the Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School that was established in 1969.

It offers classes till 10 plus two. Over 55% of the students of the School are girls. The foundation stone for the School building was laid in 2013, according to Nardev Neupane, the Principal of the School.

The newly inaugurated School has 16 classrooms, labs, administration and staff rooms, meeting hall and canteen.

Furthermore, the School building features medical room and sanitation facilities. During the inaugural Counsellor Dr Sharma said that the newly inaugurated building had complemented the efforts of the government of Nepal to improve physical infrastructure for learning, particularly in public schools.

Principal Neupane said that the school education would be digitalized gradually.

Source: National News Agency Nepal