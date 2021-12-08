General

A school in Baitadi has been closed second time following the detection of a COVID-19 case.

A tenth-grader at the Bhumishwor Secondary School at Patan municipality-4 was tested positive for COVID-19 on December 3, prompting the school to shut for three days beginning from December 5.

According to teacher Sushila Bhandari, the second case was confirmed on Tuesday and resultantly, the school has been closed until December 11. As the school said, it was closed for the contract tracing and to carry out further required actions.

As of date, the school has reported four active cases of COVID-19 and all the cases are from the Patan municipality.

People in the district have been urged to take safety measures against the virus in the aftermath of the detection of ‘Omicron variant’ in neighbouring India.

So far, the district in the Sudurpaschim Province has reported 18 deaths from COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal