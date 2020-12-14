General

School opening saw pace in Karnali as well with the federal government's approval for the same. The schools opened after nine-month hiatus of closure have been operated well for three weeks.

However, the schools have to shut their operation following the transmission of coronavirus among teachers and students no sooner it was a month since the resumption.

The situation has developed to close down the schools after coronavirus was diagnosed with 17 teachers in a test carried out in the Karnali Province Hospital.

Chief of Public Health Service Office Surkhet, Chetannidhi Wagle shared the situation has emerged to shut down operation of schools after 17 teachers of Surkhet including 11 of a school contracted the virus.

The coroanvirus diagnosed now are staying at home isolation with normal health condition, he added.

The virus infection has also been detected among four students, he further said.

Among the infected 11 teachers are from Surya Prakash Secondary School of Panchapuri municipality in Surkhet, shared chief of Panchanpuri municipal health section, Gangadev Puri.

Likewise, two teachers of Bidyajyoti secondary school of the same municipality had also tested positive for the virus. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal