The Naubihani rural municipality has put a halt on teaching and learning activities. The decision to close down the schools in the rural municipality was taken due to the community spread of Corona Virus.

Schools had opened following the Learning Facilitation Guidelines, 2077 enforced by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology. The decision to halt the teaching learning activities was taken by the rural municipality-level disaster management committee, according to chairperson Shiva Rijal.

There are currently 15 active cases of COVID-19 in the rural municipality, which increases the likelihood of community spread of the deadly virus.

Though the government had urged authorities to adopt alternative means of teaching and learning activities, the rural municipality had decided to open the schools as the students had no access to internet and technology. Schools here had opened on September 17.

Source: National News Agency Nepal