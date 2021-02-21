General

The Mahendra Basic School at Olangchunggola of Phaktanglung Rural Municipality-7 in Taplejung district that was shut down due to snowfall around two months ago will resume its teaching learning activities on February 27.

The school having 32 students would resume class from February 27 since the weather was improving gradually, said Principal of the School, Dik Bahadur KC.

The place situated at 3,200 metre above the sea level witnessed snowfall since mid-December last year. The school was closed since December 30 after the students could not study comfortably due to biting cold.

Likewise, Ghunsa Basic School at Phaktanglung Rural Municipality-6 in the district was also shut down due to snowfall. Rural Municipality's Chief of Education Department Jaya Prakash Rijal shared that the school would resume class from February 27.

The school situated at 3,500 metres above the sea level has 42 students.

Source: National News Agency Nepal