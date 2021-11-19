General

Cold is rising in the mountainous district Bajura, the district in the Sudurpaschim Province, affecting the life. People are preferring to stay indoors in the morning and evening due to the biting cold. Schools here have started classes in open by managing a bonfire.

Principal of Saraswoti Basic School based in Dhamkane of Badimalika municipality-9 said the school has already launched outdoor classes with the arrangement of a bonfire to avoid cold.

The school has more than 160 students and majority of them (150) belong to the indigent community and are unable to afford winter clothes. Cold-related health issues such as common cold, fever and dry and cracked skin are seen among the students.

The season for snowfall is about to kick off. “But we are not in position of closing schools and the third-term examinations is just round the corner,” he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal