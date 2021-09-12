General

The Hanumannagar Kankalini Municipality has decided to reopen the schools with physical presence of the students starting today.

The schools in Hanumannagar and Bhardaha areas will reopen after the Saptari District Administration Office handed over the responsibility of running the schools to the local levels.

Accordingly, it has been decided to open community and institutional schools within the Hanumannar Kankalini Municipality following the health protocol from September 12, says a statement issued by Chief Administrative Officer Surendra Kumar Yadav. The schools, which have been closed for a long time due to the COVID-19, will see teaching and learning activities resume from today.

The statement reads the classes will be conducted from 4th to 12th grade with physical attendance and in full compliance with the health and safety protocol to avoid COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal