education, Science & Technology

The second meeting of the Science, Technology Development and coordination Council has prepared the strategic action plan for the implementation of the Science, Technology and Innovation Policy, 2076.

The Policy was endorsed by the meeting of the Council of Ministers on September 11.

The Council's meeting held today and chaired by the Council Chairman and Minister for Education Krishna Gopal Shrestha has emphasised on the use of social media to promote the scientific awareness and removing the superstitions and harmful practices in society.

The meeting has drawn up action plan like preparing documentaries, broadcasting radio programmes, organising street play and holding high-level discussions two times a year by bringing the top leadership of the political, media, industry and business and academic sector in a single forum with the goal of prioritizing science and technology.

The action plan will be executed once it is approved by the Cabinet.

Likewise, the plan has set out strategies like promotion of indigenous and traditional knowledge and technology, adoption of scientific learning methods in school and consolidation of science education, running basic skills training from the school level itself to increase the students' attraction towards professionalization and enhancement of the effectiveness of research and development works.

On the occasion, Council Chair and Education Minister Shrestha said since science and technology have vital role for the prosperity of the country, the cooperation from all the related ministries and bodies was necessary for the implementation of the action plan.

He reiterated that the government would always give priority to the education, science and technology, so it was necessary to implement the action plan at the province and local level.

National Planning Commission (NPC) member Dr Usha Jha spoke of the need of increasing investment in the science and technology along with capacity enhancement for implementation of the plan.

Ministry Secretary Dr Sanjaya Sharma said the action plan has been prepared on the basis of the discussions held with more than 1,000 stakeholders as per the mandate given by the Council's earlier meeting.

The policy had a provision for forming a 21-member Council under the chairmanship of the Minister and including the Vice Chancellors of various universities and the Ministry secretary.

Source: National News Agency Nepal