General

Nepal lost to Scotland in the final match of the ICC World Cricket League-2 triangular one-day tournament. Scotland defeated Nepal by 8 wickets in today’s match held at the United Cricket Club ground in Namibia.

In the match, Scotland completed the victory target of 120 runs set by Nepal at the loss of 2 wickets in just 16.5 overs. Christopher McBridey scored an unbeaten 46 and George Muncie scored 45 in Scotland’s victory. Similarly, Kyle Kotzer scored 16 runs while captain Richie Barrington remained unbeaten on 12 runs.

For Nepal, Gulsan Jha and Dipendra Singh Airi took one wicket each.

Earlier, opting to bat first after winning the toss, Nepal could muster only 119 runs after losing all wickets in 35.3 overs.

Captain Rohit Kumar Paudel contributed 47 runs to the Nepali total. Sompal Kami scored 16 runs, Lalit Rajbanshi scored 11 runs and Dipendra Singh Airi contributed 14 runs.

For Scotland, Brandon McMullen, Safian Sharif and Mark Watt took two wickets each. Similarly, Chris Sole, Christopher McBride and Chris Graves took one wicket each.

Nepal, Namibia and Scotland are took part in the ongoing triangular series. In the series, Nepal shared points in the first match against Namibia due to rain. In the second match, Nepal lost to Scotland by 3 wickets and to Namibia in the third match by 86 runs.

Source: National News Agency Nepal