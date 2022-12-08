General

Nepal has been restricted to 120 by Scotland in the fourth and final match of the ICC World Cricket League-2 triangular one-day series.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss in the match held at the United Cricket Ground in Namibia earlier today, Nepal could muster only 119 runs after losing all wickets in 35.3 overs.

Captain Rohit Kumar Paudel contributed 47 runs to the Nepali total. Sompal Kami scored 16 runs, Lalit Rajbanshi scored 11 runs and Dipendra Singh Airi contributed 14 runs.

For Scotland, Brandon McMullen, Safian Sharif and Mark Watt took two wickets each. Similarly, Chris Sole, Christopher McBride and Chris Graves took one wicket each.

Nepal, Namibia and Scotland are participating in the ongoing triangular series.

Source: National News Agency Nepal