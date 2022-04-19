Key Issues, politics

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday gave an interim order not to immediately implement the government's decision to form a probe panel against Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Maha Prasad Adhikari.

A single bench of SC Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal issued the order asking the government not to implement its decision relating to Governor Adhikari citing Article 132 (2) and 304 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal, and Clause 23 (1) of the Nepal Rastra Bank Act, 2058 BS.

Adhikari had filed a writ petition on Sunday demanding to scrap the government's decision to form a panel to probe into him, which was carried out without his notice and opportunity for clarification.

Today’s order was received after a preliminary hearing on the writ petition.

The SC has also summoned both the sides on April 26 for discussions.

Earlier, a meeting of the Council of Ministers held on April 8 had decided to form a panel to probe into Governor Adhikari, leading to his automatic suspension from the post.

Source: National News Agency Nepal