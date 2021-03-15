Key Issues

The Supreme Court's verdict today is likely to facilitate the installation of a golden jalahari at the Shivalinga of main temple of Pashupatinath.

The installation has been facilitated as a joint bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana and Justice Prakash Kumar Dhungana did not continue the temporary interim order of February 24 on a petition filed against the act.

Former Treasurer of Pashupati Area Development Trust, Narottam Baidya, advocate Nitika Dhungana, had registered separate writs against the government's decision of installing golden jalahari at Pashupatinath temple.

At preliminary hearing over the writ, a single bench of justice Purushottam Bhandari had issued a temporary order to keep the government's decision at status quo. Both sides had been invited for a hearing today.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on February 24 had unveiled the 108-kilo golden jalahari by performing worship at Shivalinga of the main temple of Pashupatinath.

Source: National News Agency Nepal