Key Issues, politics

Vice President of the Nepali Congress, Purna Bahadur Khadka, has said the seat sharing among the ruling coalition was yet to be finalized.

Vice President Khada, who is also the Chief of Training Department of the party, said it during a district level orientation organized by the Bhaktapur district committee of the party on Friday. Present alliance is not fancy but compulsion for the NC, he said, adding that there is no condition for the NC to go for election alone at present. If NC goes for election all alone, other parties will forge electoral alliance, Khadka shared the quandary.

The Vice President further reminded that the parties which had come together for the protection of constitution forged alliance and made the government. Alliance will help reduce electoral loss to NC, he argued, urging the party leaders and cadres to ensure victory to the candidates of the party and ruling alliance.

He also informed that after the November 20 election to the Provincial Assembly and House of Representatives (HoR), NC will lead the government again with near two-thirds of majority

On the occasion, central member and Bhaktapur In-Charge Ambika Basnet directed the party leaders and cadres to ensure more number of seats in the coming election.

General secretary of Bagmati Province committee of the party, Kanchan Bade Shrestha, said time had come for the party to engross on election with the message of unity.

Bhaktapur district president of the party, Durlabh Thapa, argued that he had made NC the first party in Bhaktapur and it would emerge further stronger after the November 20 election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal