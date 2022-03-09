General

The second municipality-level adolescent girls’ conference took place at Dhawalagiri rural municipality-7, Takam in Myagdi.

The conference held on the occasion of the 112th International Women’s Day on Tuesday adopted a 12-point declaration focusing on elimination of child marriage, protection of child rights and promotion of gender equality.

The Girls First Fund had provided financial support to Sangam Myagdi to host the event. Dhaulagiri rural municipality provided coordination support to make the conference successful.

The conference adopted the declaration calling for eliminating child marriage and sexual violence, and maintaining menstrual sanitation as well as enhancing girls’ education, health and security, shared Sangam Myagdi Chair Deependra Sharma.

As many as 28 representatives of adolescent girls’ networks that were formed in 11 schools of Takam, Muna, Mudi and Lulang had participated in the conference.

Source: National News Agency Nepal