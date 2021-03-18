Health & Safety, medical

The Ministry of Health and Population has said the second dose of vaccine against COVID-19 would be administered to people who have taken the first dose from April 20 to 24.

A meeting of the Ministry's Incident Command System (ICS) took a decision to this effect on Wednesday. Accordingly, the persons who took the jab from January 27 to February 10 in the first phase will be innoculated with the second dose from April 20 to 24.

Four hundred and twenty-nine thousand people had been vaccinated in the first phase. Ministry spokesperson Dr Jageshwor Gautam said a notice would be published later for administering the second dose vaccines to the people who were administered the first dose vaccines from March 7 to 16 under the second phase vaccination drive. Senior citizens above 65 years were vaccinated under the second phase vaccination.

Similarly, Dr Gautam said a notice would be issued later for administering the first dose vaccines to people between 55 years to 64 years who are included in the second priority.

He said the daily press conference that the Ministry had been holding would be now done on two days a week – on Sunday and Wednesday only.

Source: National News Agency Nepal