The 'second NTS Kausi Queen' photo contest has been announced. Aspiring participants for the contest have been given the deadline till September 5 to confirm their participation.

The contest to be organised by the Halokhabar.com (agriculture news site) run by the Pragyan Creation aims to promote rooftop farming amidst the rising urbanisation and to motivate those who are already in this farming, it is said.

The final event will be held after a month, on October 8. The online voting for the event will start on September 7 will run until October 6.

This year's event is being organised with the theme of ' rooftop farming for the promotion of sustainable urbanisation.

The first edition of the contest was the province-level as contestants only from the Bagmati Province were allowed to participate and the second is being held at the national level bearing in mind the success of the first edition, according to Pragyan Creation's chair Manoj Shrestha.

The aspiring participants are sought to send ten photos and a video clip not exceeding 10 minutes showing them engaging them in rooftop farming to halokhabar@gmail.com. to take part in the contest. All the participants will get materials of worth Rs 1000 useful for rooftop farming. The participation is free.

The winner of the contest will be awarded a green house worth Rs 50,000 while the first runner up will get rooftop farming materials worth Rs 20,000 and the second runner will get materials worth Rs 15,000. The third runner up will be given materials worth Rs 10,000.

The event is sponsored by the Nepal Thopa Sinchai (NTS) and supported by the Nepal-based Embassy of Israel and the Kathmandu Metropolis.

The panel of judges will consist of Israel's Ambassador for Nepal, Hanan Goder, Kathmandu Metropolis Agriculture Section chief Hari Bhandari, agro expert Dr Bishnu Prasad Chapagain, last season's winner towards floriculture Dr Namrata Pandey and Agricultural Knowledge Center, Lalitpur chief Krishna Bhadra Adhikari. The photos and videos sent to the Halokhabar.com's mail will be posted in its facebook page and the Youtube channel and the winners will be decided on the basis of likes, shares and comments on their posts ( 60 percent) and on the scores to be given by the panel of judges ( 40 percent).

Source: National News Agency Nepal