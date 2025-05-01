Second International Community Mental Health Conference Commences in Chitwan



Chitwan: The Second International Conference on Community Mental Health has commenced in Chitwan district, inaugurated by Renu Dahal, the Mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Mayor Dahal expressed a strong commitment to establishing a mental hospital in Bharatpur, aiming to enhance the Medical City. She emphasized the importance of translating the conference’s conclusions into policy and called for collective effort in its implementation.





Dr. Bikas Devkota, Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Population, highlighted the challenges of addressing mental health with limited resources. He noted that the conference aims to spread awareness and reduce mental health issues across society.





Naru Lal Chaudhary, Mayor of Ghorahi Sub-Metropolis in Dang, stressed that a country’s prosperity is reliant on the health of its citizens. Prof. Dr. Harish Chandra Neupane, Chair and Managing Director of Chitwan Medical College, remarked on the conference’s role in disseminating knowledge and skills. Programme Coordinator Shreedhar Poudel observed a growing openness in discussing mental health issues.





The conference features participation from representatives of various countries, including the United States, Norway, India, and Nepal. Over 60 working papers will be presented, with more than 100 speakers addressing mental health topics.





The three-day event, themed ‘For the Community, With the Community: Fostering Collaborations in Mental Health’, is organized in collaboration with several national and international organizations, including Chitwan Medical College, Nepal Institute of Mental Health, Health Foundation Nepal, and others. Participants include psychiatrists, psychologists, psychosocial workers, health sector experts, and representatives from health ministries and social organizations.

