The ‘Second Listikot-Dugunagadhi Mountain Trail Race’ is taking place in Sindhupalchok district on March 5.

According to Nepal Army Public Relations and Information Directorate, to be organised on the occasion of the upcoming Army Day, the competition aims to highlight religious and historic importance of Dugunagadhi and Listikot, developing them as touristic destination and expanding relation between army and citizen. Religious place, Listimai Temple and Dugunagadhi were used during the Nepal-Tibet battle, it has been said.

The 24.5 kilometers race starting from the dry port on the banks of the Bhotekoshi river goes through the new bridge before concluding at Dugunagadhi.

On the initiatives of the Army, various organisations and rural municipalities—Barhabise Municipality, Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality and business community—have coordinated the race.

Categorised into open, women and local, the race can be participated by foreign and domestic athletes.

In open category, winner will receive Rs 110,000 in cash and certificates, first runner-up Rs 75,000 and certificates and second runner-up Rs 55,000 and certificates. Similarly, in women category, winter will get Rs 60,000 and certificates, first runner-up Rs 35,000 and certificates and second runner-up Rs 20,000 and certificates. Also, in local category, winter will win Rs 30,000 and certificates, first runner-up Rs 20,000 and certificates and second runner-up Rs 15,000 and certificates.

Source: National News Agency Nepal