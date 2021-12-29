General

The second Madhyabindu festival is beginning from today in Nawalparasi (Bardaghat-Sustapurba).

Under the aegis of Madhyabindu chamber of commerce and industry, the festival is taking place at Madhyabindu municipality, Arunkhola.

The festival is to be held up to January 9. Association Chair Kedar Prasad Parajuli shared the festival was organized for wider publicity of the region with the rise in tourism and business activities in the municipality.

He further informed that the festival would showcase different business and agriculture production and enable environment for enterprises in the municipality.

As many as 100,000 visitors are expected to observe the festival. Parajuli further shared that the festival would make total financial transactions amounting to Rs 100 million.

Source: National News Agency Nepal