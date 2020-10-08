General

The three-day-long Second Global Knowledge Conference to be organized by Non-Resident Nepalis (NRNs) is kicking off on October 9. Such event was organised two years ago. The Government of Nepal is the co-organiser of the conference.

Considering the complex situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the conference would be organized virtually, the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) has said.

According to the NRNA, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

Likewise, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Nepal’s top-ranking officials as well as the experts at home and abroad will attend the knowledge conference.

NRNA’s secretary general Dr Hemraj Sharma said that entire preparations for the conference are over.

Likewise, NRNA’s Chairperson Kumar Panta said that the conference will be useful to link up knowledge, skills, expertise and experiences obtained abroad for Nepal’s development and prosperity.

More than 300 presenters from different prestigious universities shall partake from 25 plus countries. It is said that four plenary sessions, 15 symposiums and 200 working papers would be held in the conference.

The conference especially will be centered on impacts of coronavirus and the steps taken across the world in the post-Covid-19 time as well as the strategies to be adopted by Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal