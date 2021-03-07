Health & Safety, medical

The second phase of the nationwide immunization against Corona Virus is beginning today.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is inaugurating the second phase of the immunization campaign by taking a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Chief of the Child Health and Vaccination Unit under the Department of Health Service, Dr Jhalak Sharma Gautam.

Prime Minister Oli will take the Covishield vaccine at the TU Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu.

The second phase of the immunization will cover the citizens above 65 years in the country. In the 15 mountain districts, people above 55 will be immunized.

The target is to administer the vaccine to around 1.6 million senior citizens, Dr Gautam said. A total of 6,000 vaccination centers have been set up across the country for the purpose.

The first phase of the campaign was organized from January 27 February 22, which targeted the frontline workers including health workers. A total of 429,000 people took the first doze of the Covishield vaccine in the first phase.

Source: National News Agency Nepal