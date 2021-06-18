Health & Safety

A total of 2,768 new cases of COVID-19 has been reported in the country in the past 24 hours taking the caseload to 617,947 as of now, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Among them, 1,963 cases were confirmed through PCR tests while 805 were from antigen tests.

Likewise, 4,020 COVID-19 patients were discharged after full recovery in a day. With this, the recovery number stands at 549,682 which is 89%, shared the Ministry.

There are altogether 59,634 active cases in the country. Similarly, 44 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the past 24 hours which put the COVID-19 fatality caseload to 8,641 till date.

Meanwhile, 508 new cases were reported in the Kathmandu Valley today. Among them, 394 were recorded in Kathmandu, 60 in Lalitpur and 54 in Bhaktapur districts, the Ministry said. ----

Source: National News Agency Nepal