General

The government has beefed up security alertness to contain the spread of new variant of coronavirus in the wake of some cases confirmed in the country.

The Home Ministry has already directed the police and local administrations to maintain additional caution to stay away from the Omicron variant. The security agency and local administration were urged for this as per Cabinet decision held on November 29. The district administrations have been making preparation accordingly.

Spokesperson at Home Ministry, Pradip Kumar Koirala, has informed that the district administrations had begun taking additional cautions to save people from new variant of coronavirus. They are asked to enforce the health safety standard determined by the COVID-19 Crisis Management Coordination Centre (CCMC).

Currently, the measures adopted against the COVID-19 are lifted. But, with the arrival of new variant, initiatives have been launched for awareness campaign- proper use of mask, sanitizer, hand washing, maintenance of social distancing etc. Similarly, people left to be vaccinated are encouraged for vaccination and crowds controlled.

The Spokesperson further said safety protocol was further tightened at border points. Further decision and activities would follow the direction to be made by CCMC and Health Ministry.

Omicron variant of coronavirus was detected in Nepal last week. Two persons entering Nepal were found infected with omicron. On November 29, the government decided to ban the entry of people from various 10 countries including Hong Kong.

However those two persons have got rid of the virus now. Omicron is the new mutation of coronavirus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal