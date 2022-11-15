General

Security arrangement is in place to hold the November 20 elections to the House of Representatives, and Provincial Assembly in a free, fair and peaceful atmosphere in Rolpa district.

There are 177 poling centres and 86 polling stations in the district. The security arrangement has been categorized as- much sensitive, sensitive and normal.

Among 86 polling stations, 31 polling stations are considered much sensitive. Thabag Rural Municipality has three such polling stations, while Triveni has one, Runtigadhi and Gangadev six each, Paribartan and Rolpa two each, Madi 1 and Sunchhahari and Lungri five each.

The district security committee meeting held three months back had recommended for addition of five more polling centres based on population, geographical condition, transportation and security.

Temporary polling centres are set up at Liwang prison office, and District Coordination Committee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal