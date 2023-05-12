General

A man was killed late last night (Thursday) after getting hit by a moving train at Mohakhali rail crossing in the capital.

The deceased Md Mamun, 36, a security guard working at a housing company in Gulshan-2, used to live at a security barrack in Mohakhali.

Confirming the matter to BSS, ASI Md Iqbal Hossain of Kamalapur Railway Police Station said Mamun was hit by a train around 11.30pm on Thursday.

He was found bleeding beside the track and the pedestrians rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where he was declared dead around 12.30 am.

DMCH police camp in-charge Md Bacchu Miah said the deceased's family reached the hospital and confirmed his identity.

An unnatural death case has been filed in this regard

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha