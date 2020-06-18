General

District Administration Office has mobilized security persons to prevent the extraction in river.

After the reports that extraction of river products in Raptisonari and Duduwa Rural Municipalities was found rife, decision to mobilize security persons was taken, said Chief District Officer, Ram Bahadur Kurumba.

Nine persons were arrested recently along with six tractors of sand which they extracted on Rapti riverbed. Legal action has been initiated against them, he informed.

Dozer was used in several places in the local streams of the two rural municipalities.

Ward Chairman of Duduwa-5, Parshuram Budhathoki, informed that the river products were extracted throughout the day and night. Therefore, help was sought from the administration, he added.

The river products are exported illegally via Alinagar and Lalai, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal