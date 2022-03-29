education, Science & Technology

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki said the purpose of making the country independent in the printing sector was being gradually fulfilled.

Minister Karki said this today while laying foundation stone of a multi-purpose building to be constructed in the premises of Security Printing Center in Panauti Municipality-5 of Kavre.

Construction of physical infrastructure and installation of necessary instrument at the center as per the plan would finally serve the goal of making country independent in printing sector, he claimed.

“It is appreciative matter to institutionalize and initiate the task of security printing within the country. With the beginning of its production, the goal of serving country’s independence will be fulfilled”, said Minster Karki, also the government spokesperson.

He directed office-bearers of the line ministry and security printing development committee to provide coordinating and facilitating support to advance the task of security printing production and necessary infrastructure development.

The government has placed higher priority to security printing center by arranging budget on its policy and programme, Minister Karki said, urging the concerned authorities to immediately carry out the task of security printing by developing physical infrastructure and human resources development.

“Today we are relying on foreign institutions for printing security related documents, such as passport, bank notes and excise duty sticker. With security printing works coming into operations in Nepal, the confidential information of national importance would not need to be stored in foreign country and chance of their misuse would be ended, he added.

“Development is not of a particular party and ethnic groups. Every people have a right to receive development. It is the responsibility of the government to speed it up. The incumbent government would fulfill the task”, the minister further said.

Also speaking on the occasion, MoCIT Secretary Dr Baikuntha Aryal said the project has been advanced in a way to timely complete the security printing related task as the center has the budgetary assurances.

Center’s Executive Director Bikal Poudel said the building is earthquake-resistant, quality and with capacity to store paper, ink and machinery equipment for long.

Source: National News Agency Nepal