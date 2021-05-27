General

Security has been tightened along the Nepal-India border here in view of COVID-19 outbreak. The Armed Police Force (APF) Chhinnamasta Battalion Headquarter Province-2 has stated that the common border with India in all eight districts of the province has been tightened aiming to control the mobility via border points.

According to APF DIG Chandra Prakash Gautam, the border points are strictly monitored so that no mobility could occur there. Province-2 shares 464 kms border with India from Saptari to Parsa.

There are 72 BoPs and 39 FOP posts in the Province. DIG Gautam added that they had coordinated with Indian sides to tighten the bilateral borders so that no bilateral mobility and other irregularities could occur via border points in this critical hour caused by the COVID-19 infection and spread in both Nepal and India.

Source: National News Agency Nepal