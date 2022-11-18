Key Issues

Security arrangements in Saptari have been beefed up in view of the elections to the Member of House of Representatives and Province Assembly. November 20 has been fixed as the day of simultaneous voting for the twin elections.

According to Superintendent of Police, Abinarayan Kafle, 1,637 Nepal Police and 3,278 temporary police have been mobilised in the district of the Madhesh Province for conducting the elections. Two mobile security teams have been deputed at each local

Similarly, security checking in the district has been tightened and police are patrolling along the Nepal-India border areas here to prevent the possible supplies of illegal liquor and incidence of cross-border crimes during the elections. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal