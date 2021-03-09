Science & Technology

The Secondary Education Examination (SEE) 2077 examination is scheduled to take place in Jestha 2078 BS. The National Examination Board (NEB) has started preparations for the SEE to be held in the month of Jestha.

NEB exam controller Ramraj Khakurel shared that the SEE will begin from Jestha 13 (27 May 2021).

The modality of the examination would be like the previous modality adopted by the NEB. The NEB took this decision after the Cabinet decision on February 8 this year.

With this decision, examination centres were allocated in different places. Similarly, final exam of the class 12 is scheduled for June 9.

Source: National News Agency Nepal