General

The National Examinations Board (NEB) has published the results of Secondary Education Examinations (SEE) for the academic year 2079 BS (2022-23).

A meeting of the Board held today in the presence of its Chair Dr Mahashram Sharma decided to publish the results of class 10 today. The NEB said the results are published as per the grade system by accumulating the practical and theory scores. The grade system in SEE was implemented in 2072 BS and it is said this is the last time the results are published in this format. It shall be published in letter grading system from next year.

Students scoring in between 90-100 have got 'A plus', 80-90 'A', 70-80 'B plus', 60-70 'B', 50-60 'C plus', 40-50 'C', 30-40 'D plus' , 20-30 'D' and below have got 'E'.

Earlier the Board said the results for 2079 BS would be published as per the Letter Grading Guidelines, 2078 BS, but could not be.

A total of 485,396 students participated in the SEE held from April 2-12, 2023 (Chait 19-29, 2079 BS). The highest number of students appearing in the SEE were from the Bagamati Province as they numbered 102,000 and the lowest 38,608 were from Karnali. The total number of exam centers 2037 and the girls numbered 242,712 and the number of boys was 242,674.

The Letter Grading System incorporates only those students scoring minimum 35 in theory and 40 in practical and those unable to meet the basic requirement will be assessed as non-graded (NG), thus becoming not eligible to join Grade 11.

Source: National News Agency Nepal