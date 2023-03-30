General

All preparations for this year's Secondary Education Examination (SEE) have completed.

This year's SEE is taking place across the country from 8:00 am tomorrow, said Chairperson of National Examination Board, Mahashram Sharma.

He shared, "All preparations for SEE have completed. A virtual meeting was conducted with all responsible bodies of all 77 districts for the same. We requested all to conduct the examinations in peaceful, disciplined and systematic manner."

Sharma added all examination related activities including designating invigilators at all examination centres, security arrangement, mobilization of human resources and taking question papers and answer-sheet have completed.

Examinations Controller Bishnu Narayan Shrestha said Province Examination Operation and Management Committee formed under chairmanship of Province Secretary in every province would operate, manage and monitor the examinations in the provinces remaining in the periphery of Board's directives.

The District Examination Coordination Committee formed comprising Chief District Officer, chiefs of security bodies in every district has completed all necessary tasks including designating invigilator in examination centres, imparting orientation to stakeholders, he mentioned.

Around 500 thousand candidates

Controller of Examinations Shrestha said although 516 thousand 591 students studying in Grade 9 filled up the registration form for the SEE in 2022, a total 484,227 filled up the exam form in grade 10. The number has decreased by 32 thousand 364 compared to the number of applicants in Grade 9.

The highest number of candidates are in Bagmati Province (106 thousand 959) and the lowest in Karnali Province (41,329). Around 15 thousand students will be taking the exams in the technical stream.

Similarly, 2982 students from 65 schools running course in Sanskrit and 50 blind students are also appearing in the SEE this year. Students from 11 thousand 829 schools, including 7,200 community and 4,564 institutional schools are sitting in the SEE this year.

A total 2037 exam centres have been designated for SEE. These include 2036 exam centres in 77 districts and one in Japan.

Seventy-eight thousand human resources will be mobilized at the exam centres throughout the country for conducting the SEE.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY - RSS