The seismic survey conducted for the exploration of petroleum products in Dailekh district has proved that the district has gas and petrol underground. The survey was conducted as per agreement between Nepal and China.

It was proved after the team of Chinese technological experts involved in the exploration mentioned it in the report it sent to the Department of Mines and Geology.

Geologist at Department Dr Sudhir Rajaure informed that after the Chinese team ascertained with the survey, further process is advanced. "Now, a final survey would be conducted to ascertain the amount of petroleum products ant its exact location," he said.

However, the Chinese government has not sent the team of related experts and technologist citing the reason of coronavirus. The expert team of China is waiting for the permission from the Natural Resource Ministry there. Rajaure further said, "Four places among the surveyed locations showed positive results. After the Chinese team arrives again, further exploration will speed up."

The Department shared that the survey and exploration would continue as per the G2G agreement between Nepal and China. "If there were no COVID-19 disturbance, works for detailed survey and drilling could finish. It is delayed by one and half years," he added.

The exploration was begun in Asoj 2076BS. According to the Department, the drilling was completed at Shreesthan, Paduka, Kotila, Dailekh bazaar and areas around the Karnali Highway.

Various international companies had begun exploration a decade back in 10 various places of Dailekh district. After they did not yield result, the government scrapped the agreements and made new agreement with China.

The Department of Mines and Geology has the record that more than 7.2 million US Dollars were spent on exploration then.

For further exploration, there would be 4,500 meters deep drilling which would help ascertain the amount of gas.

Source: National News Agency Nepal