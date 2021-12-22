General

A large amount of timbers worth thousands of rupees that were seized from timber smugglers are rotting in the district without timely settlement of cases.

According to a provision, timber smuggling cases within a fine of Rs 200,000 are heard and settled by the respective division forest office and within a fine of more than the amounts by the respective district court.

However, many cases related to timber smuggling have not been settled so far, said the district forest office ranger Santosh Kumar Yadav. As a result, the process to go for auction for the seized timbers has been halted, he said.

The confiscated timbers (4,000 cubic feet) dumped at the Armed Police Force forest security branch, Maisthan under the division forest office are rotting, he said.

The total 198 cases related to timber smuggling have been filed in the division forest office since 2048 BS. Similarly, over 200 timber smuggling cases are under sub-judice in the district court.

Source: National News Agency Nepal