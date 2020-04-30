General

The Society of Economic Journalists Nepal (SEJON) on Thursday held a discussion with tourism community on finding ways to rescue tourism sector affected by coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

The virtual dialogue was attended by representatives of Nepal Tourism Board, Hotel Association Nepal (HAN) and Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal (TAAN).

On the occasion, chief executive officer of NTB Dr Dhananjaya Regmi said there is a need to provide relief package worth Rs 20 billion to uplift affected tourism sector. In raising tourism sector, the government and private sector should take collective initiatives, he said saying that a big investment in the sector has been affected and thousands of tourism workers have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19. He stressed the need that tourism entrepreneurs should be free from loan interests for one year and paying installment loans for three years.

He said the Board was at work to provide job opportunities to around 1800 people after lockdown is lifted. To boost tourism sector, he viewed that the government brings a plan to increase domestic tourism. “The government brings a programme to send civil servants for a tour within the country on a paid leave. Apart from that, Nepalis visiting foreign country to enjoy their holidays should be attracted to domestic tourism,” he said.

Around 2 million people in the country who have been attached with tourism sector have been affected by the COVID-19, he said. Of them, 500,000 are directly involved in the sector and 1.5 million indirectly.

Likewise, HAN President Sirjana Rana demanded that banks and financial institutions manage concession on loan interests while TAAN President Khum Subedi viewed that the government brings a clear roadmap to rescue the tourism sector.

Source: National News Agency Nepal