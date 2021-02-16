General

Youth and Small Entrepreneur Self-Employment Fund has announced to expedite the tasks of self-employment promotion at the local levels by running partnership-based co-financing investment programme.

Organising a news conference in the capital city on Monday, Fund’s Executive Vice Chairman Dr Dev Raj Roka said that partnership would be forged with the province and local governments as well as other organisations having similar goals to run professional projects on self-employment by the use of locally available means and resources.

Dr Roka stated that areas of entrepreneurship development and self-employment generation in the country would be prioritised by providing business loan at low interest rate to the targeted population.

Dr Roka mentioned that the Fund would provide loan to the province, municipalities and rural municipalities in maximum of 3.5 per cent interest rate for employment generation and promotion of self-employment.

Kanchanpur, Bara, Parsa, Rautahat, Sarlahi and Dhanusha districts of Tarai region would be selected for self-employment in fishery sector.

Likewise, auto-rickshaw, dairy-based business, fruit and vegetable shops and technology-based enterprises would be supported under the Tarai-Madhes self-employment programme, according to Dr Roka.

Similarly, organisations with the similar purposes would be brought on board to support self-employment ventures by providing loan to the needy ones in the Kathmandu valley.

Source: National News Agency Nepal