A Dhaka court today sentenced Selim Prodhan,

alleged kingpin behind online casino business in the country, in a money-

laundering case filed with Gulshan Police Station.

Judge Badrul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-8 handed down the verdict

this morning.

He was sentenced to eight years in jail and fined Taka 11 lakh under two

separate sections of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012 and the Anti

Corruption Commission Act, 2004.

Salim Prodhan was arrested by RAB in September 2019 during an anti-casino

operation, launched by the law enforcement agencies.

On October 27 of the same year, ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar filed a

case against him. In the case, he was initially accused of acquiring illegal

wealth of Taka 12.76 crore.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha