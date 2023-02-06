General

A two-day seminar on Nepal and Japan’s politics has kicked off here today.

The event jointly organised by the Center for Nepal and Asian Studies (CNAS), Tribhuvan University, and Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) is focused on the discussions on politics, political parties and periodic elections in Nepal and Japan.

Inaugurating the event, TU Vice-Chancellor Dr Dharmakant Banskota shed light on the Nepal-Japan bilateral relations and Japan’s assistance to the development of Nepal. He took time to say that both neighbours enjoyed the cordial relations since the past.

CNAS Executive Director Mrigendra Bahadur Karki said Nepal would learn many things from the political and economic development in Japan. The seminar will discuss the dimensions of economic development in Japan amidst political instability.

JICA Representative Okubo Akimitsu talked about the Nepal-Japan relations and the JICA’s assistance to various sectors in Nepal.

Political scenario of both countries, periodic elections and economic and political changes are other agenda of discussions in the seminar where working papers on the given topics will be presented by CNAS Executive Chief Karki and by the Tokyo University in Japan.

In addition to this, students pursuing degrees under the above mentioned streams will also give their presentations focusing on the new dimensions in the respective disciplines, it is said.

