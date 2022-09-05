General

A two-week-long workshop cum seminar on international media has kicked off here. The seminar is organized by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Bagishwori College, Bhaktapur.

Students from various countries will present papers on history of journalism, media laws and code of ethics on journalism during the seminar. Experts will comment on the working papers and further enrich them, the organizers said.

College Principal Dhana Kumar Shrestha shared that the college has been providing an enabling environment for enriching the knowledge of students and this seminar is one of it to understand the international context in journalism and mass communication.

Journalism and Mass Communication teacher Purna Bhakta Duwal said that in the two-week workshop seminar the students will study the media context in various countries through the presentation and discussion on the working papers on various relevant topics.

Source: National News Agency Nepal