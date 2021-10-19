General

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen, Uma Regmi, has said that senior citizens should not face problems in their later life.

After monitoring the Social Welfare Old-Age Home at Devghat operated by Devghat Area Development Committee today, Minister Regmi opined that senior citizens should be respected.

She shared, "The government is serious to making the old-age home systematic and to increase service and facility provided to the senior citizens."

Minister Regmi also urged the Old-Age Home Development Committee to move ahead collaborating with non-governmental organizations until it gets government assistance.

Similarly, Executive Director of the Old-Age Home Development Committee, Dhiran Babu Ghimire, briefed the Minister about the situation of the Old-Age Home.

A total of 38 elderly persons are now taking shelter at the Old-Age Home, operated since 2052 BS.

Source: National News Agency Nepal