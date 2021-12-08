General

The Ministry of Health and Population is to administer booster dose of vaccine against coronavirus to senior citizens, who are already vaccinated with full-dose of vaccine.

The Ministry, on the basis of recommendation of National Vaccine Advisory Committee, is going to provide booster dose to the senior citizens above 60 years.

Chief of Family Welfare Division of Department of Health Services, Dr Bibek Kumar Lal, shared that senior citizens above 60 years and already vaccinated with full-dose of vero cell, are started getting booster dose.

At a regular press brief organised at the Ministry on Wednesday, he said that the WHO has recommended to administer booster dose to those citizens, who have already received full-dose of vero cell vaccine and above 60 years.

The Advisory Committee has recommended to provide booster dose to all the people above 60 years and vaccinated with full-dose of vero cell after three months of receiving the vaccine in Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal