Senior journalist Yagya Prasad Banstola died of COVID-19 infection at the age of 70. Banstola, also member of Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Kaski chapter died early this morning. He had served for long in the media sector in various capacities.

Banstola was undergoing treatment at Charak Hospital after confirmed coronavirus infection. He is survived by two wives, three sons and a daughter. Kaski FNJ has extended condolences on his demise.

Source: National News Agency Nepal