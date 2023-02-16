General

Senior leader of the CPN (Unified Socialist), Jhalanath Khanal, has left here for India today.

Leader Khanal left for India to attend the 11th party congress of Communist Party of India-Marxist-Leninist Liberation taking place at Patna of India.

He is scheduled to hold meeting with top leaders of communist and socialist parties of India during the party congress, according to Khanal's Secretariat.

Also the Party's Publicity Department Chief, leader Khanal is accompanied by party vice-chair Pramesh Hamal, Khanal's wife Rabilaxmi Chitrakar and Party's Foreign Affairs Department Chief Dr Shankar Khatiwada.

Source: National News Agency Nepal