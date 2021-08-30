General

CPN (Unified Socialist) senior leader Jhalnath Khanal has returned home on Monday after his health treatment in New Delhi, India. Former Prime Minister Khanal had left for New Delhi two months ago for treatment. Talking to the media person at Tribhuvan International Airport, leader Khanal stated to advance Nepal’s communist movement in a different way. He said that though he had contributed to the CPN (UML), the current leadership of the party belittled the leaders by compelling them to revolt in the party. Khanal also said that he will not stay in any executive post in the party due to his age. Party Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal and other leaders received Khanal at the Airport.

Source: National News Agency Nepal