Senior litterateur Subedi no more



Senior litterateur and academician Dadhiraj Subedi has passed away at age 78. He died this morning while under treatment at Birat Medical College and Teaching Hospital at Morang, according to his family.

Born at Dingala of Bhojpur district in 2003 BS, he was a cancer patient. A Master’s degree holder in Nepali language and literature, Subedi has a dozen books on language and literature to his credit. He had made significant contribution to the enrichment of Nepali literature. He also worked as the information officer at Purbanchal University for 12 years.

Moreover, senior litterateur Subedi served as the member-secretary of the Purbanchal Sahitya Pratishthan and as the president of Pratibha Puraskar Pratishthan Biratnagar. Based in Biratnagar, he was actively involved in language and literature.

‘Sadhanako Abhirekhankan’, ‘Matrikako Katha’, ‘Unako Katha Silpa’, ‘Pratibha Ra Prastuti’ and ‘Nepali Sahityaka Muskanharu’ are some among his popular creations.

His last rites were performed at the Biratnagar-

based Paropakar Ghat cremation ground. He is survived by two sons, a daughter and spouse.

Source: National News Agency Nepal