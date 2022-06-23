General

Senior pilot of the Nepal Airlines Corporation, Deepu Jwarchan, has been appointed as its General Manager.

Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Prem Bahadur Ale, today appointed Jwarchan as NAC's GM from a minister-level decision.

Jwarchan would now look after the responsibility of executive chief of the NAC, which was vacant after the suspension of the executive chairperson Yubraj Adhikari, according to the Ministry.

The operation director of the NAC, Jwarchan has got responsibility to operate minimum number of flights as a senior pilot, it is said.

The government has already relieved NAC's Managing Director, Dim Prasad Poudel, from the post and executive chairperson Adhikari has been suspended with the formation of a probe committee.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY