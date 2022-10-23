General

Senior politician Maiyadevi Shrestha passed away this morning. She was 93.

Lately, the Nepali Congress senior leader Shrestha was suffering from pneumonia and undergoing treatment at Chitwan Medical College Hospital. She was unmarried.

Her foster son Tanknath Poudel confirmed that former MP Shrestha passed away this morning at the hospital.

Shrestha was the patron of Maiyadevi Kanya Campus in Chiwan. A philanthropist, Shrestha has reportedly donated more than one billion rupees to various social causes. She was born in Bandipur of Tanahun on 5th Asoj 1985 B.S.

President of Nepali Congress Chitwan, Rajeshwar Khanal, shared that her mortal remains will be kept at the Congress party office in Kamalnagar from 9:30 am to 10:30 am today and for some time at Maiyadevi Kanya Campus, and will be taken for cremation at Devghat at 1:00 pm today.

Meanwhile, the NC party has issued a condolence statement mourning the demise of a senior leader of the party. It has also stated that all the programs slated for today will be postponed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal