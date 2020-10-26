General

A 79-year-old man drowned in a pond at Deumai Municipality in Ilam district and his dead body was found today morning.

Khabasing Khattri of Deumai Municipality-3 in the district had come out of his house on Sunday night never to return back home. The locals had informed his family after they spotted his dead in the pond that was built by the locals for irrigation, informed ward chair Dawa Tamang.

The pond was some 3 feet deep, informed Tamang, adding that a team of police deployed by the Area Police Office, Mangalbare has sent the dead body to the District Hospital in Ilam for post-mortem after conducting necessary paper works.

Further investigation into the case was underway, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal