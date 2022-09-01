General

The ruling five political parties held a thorough discussion on how they could allocate seats for the coming elections to the federal and provincial parliaments slated for November 20, but the consensus eluded on Thursday too.

The top leaders of the ruling parties met at Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar and zeroed in on the seat allocation. However, they failed to reach the conclusion, according to Chairperson of Janata Samajbadi Party, Upendra Yadav.

Although broad discussion was held among the top leaders, they could not finalize the number of seat sharing.

Earlier, for the total 165 seats, Nepali Congress had claimed 100, CPN (Maoist Centre) 60, CPN (Unified Socialist) 40, Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal 32 and Janmorcha 2.

Source: National News Agency Nepal